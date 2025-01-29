Leder Announces Retirement

January 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders player Ryan Leder has announced his retirement from football.

In 2024, his rookie season with the Stampeders, Leder saw action on both sides of the ball. The McMaster product started the year as a defensive lineman before making the conversion to fullback in Week 13.

Leder played all 18 regular-season games and recorded three defensive tackles, two special-teams takedowns and one sack as well as one reception for four yards.

"I want to take a moment to extend my thanks to the Calgary organization, my teammates, coaches, trainers and the incredible fans," said Leder, who was a fifth-round selection in 2023. "My time in the CFL has been truly unforgettable and I've learned so much and enjoyed every step of the journey.

"I am incredibly proud of my time in Calgary and deeply grateful for the opportunities and support provided by the staff this past year. I look forward to watching my teammates continue to succeed."

"We thank Ryan for his efforts during his time in Calgary and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

