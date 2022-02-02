Elizabethton River Riders Announce Manager Jeremy Owens

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders announce Jeremy Owens as the Manager for their 2022 season. Owens sports over 20 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, most recently serving as the River Riders hitting coach last year.

"I'm very excited to be coming back for a second season with the River Riders," said Owens. "The winning atmosphere in Elizabethton is like no other that I've experienced before. June will be here before you know it."

A native of nearby Johnson City, the former outfielder was drafted in the eighth round of the 1998 draft out of MTSU by the San Diego Padres. He played five seasons in that organization, two with the Boston Red Sox, and finished his affiliated career with the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2006 and 2007. Owens continued his playing career with the independent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from 2008-14 before moving into the coaching ranks as the team's manager in 2016.

He spent the 2017 campaign with the independent New Jersey Jackals before returning to affiliated ball, coaching with the Low-A Bowling Green Hot Rods for two seasons. Owens was set to serve as an assistant coach for the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs in the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are happy to welcome Jeremy Owens back to the River Riders this year as the manager for the 2022 season," explained River Riders General Manager Maya Mathis. "Last season, Owens was an essential part of the team as the hitting coach. Owens displays an outstanding work ethic that will assist the River Riders greatly in the upcoming season. His experience and skill set are the perfect match for the team."

The River Riders commence their season at home against the Danville Otterbots on June 4, 2022. Additional information about the River Riders can be found at elizabethtonriverriders.com or by calling (423) 547-6443.

