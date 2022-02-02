In Celebration of WhistlePig Day, Lamarr Rogers named Manager

February 2, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Princeton WhistlePigs News Release







PRINCETON, W.Va. - The Princeton WhistlePigs announced today Lamarr Rogers will lead the team for the 2022 season. Rogers, 2015 manager for the Greeneville Astros rejoins the Appy League as a manager of the WhistlePigs.

"Honored and humbled for the opportunity to return to the league and communities that welcomed and provided me my first professional managing opportunity some years ago!" Rogers said.

"We are excited to welcome Lamarr Rogers as manager of the WhistlePigs for the 2022 season." said Princeton WhistlePigs General Manager Danny Shingleton. "Lamarr brings a tremendous amount of success and knowledge that will benefit our team and players."

Rogers was in the Houston Astros organization as the Manager for the Tri City Valley Cats of the NY Penn League in 2016. In 2015, he was the Manager of the Appalachian League Champions Greeneville Astros. Ironically, the Astros defeated the then Princeton Rays 2-1 in the championship game. Rogers was named Co-Manager of the year.

He began his coaching career with the St. Paul Saints. From 1999-2014, he was an assistant coach, 1st base, 3rd base, and hitting coach before joining the Houston Astros. Rogers has had several successful businesses dealing with baseball and softball in developing young athletes in to better players.

Prior to starting his coaching career, Rogers was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 46th round of the 1992 MLB June Amateur draft from California State University, Long Beach. He would play in the Rockies organization until he was acquired by the Detroit Tigers (Rule 5 draft) in 1996. He would be with the White Sox and St. Paul Saints (Independent League) until a career ending injury during spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998.

Currently, Rogers is a Wealth Management Advisor of Equitable Advisors in Scottsdale, AZ

The WhistlePigs will begin the 2022 season at home at H.P. Hunnicutt Field on June 2 as they host the Bristol State Liners. Fans can view the entire 2022 schedule on the official WhistlePigs website.

