Princeton Baseball rebranded as the Princeton WhistlePigs

March 24, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Princeton WhistlePigs News Release







PRINCETON, WV - The Princeton Baseball Association has announced their new identity, the Princeton WhistlePigs. The new identity comes as the Appalachian League converts into a collegiate wooden bat league this summer in a partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

"We are excited about our new brand and the level of excitement it will bring to Princeton. We look forward to welcoming our fans back to H. P. Hunnicutt Field to share in our new team and look," WhistlePigs general manager Danny Shingleton explained.

The WhistlePigs will make their 2021 season debut at home June 3 against the Burlington Sock Puppets.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 24, 2021

Princeton Baseball rebranded as the Princeton WhistlePigs - Princeton WhistlePigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.