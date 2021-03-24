Steve Brice Announced as Axmen General Manager

Kingsport, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC announces Steve Brice as the General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen, effective Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Steve's career began in the Appalachian League where he served as General Manager of the Burlington Royals for five seasons. He then went on to serve in various roles for the Gwinnett Braves, Cincinnati Reds, IMG Learfield at Miami University (OH) and most recently as the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Louisville Bats.

As Steve reflects on his upcoming transition he said, "I am extremely excited to be back working in the Appalachian League as well as the state of Tennessee, two places connected with my start in baseball more than fifteen years ago. I am looking forward to being a part of the launch of the new league and becoming a member of the Boyd Sports family. I can't wait to get acquainted with the Kingsport community and bring an exciting summer of baseball to the fans."

A native of Cincinnati, OH, Steve graduated from Xavier University with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Business. Outside of his love for baseball, Steve enjoys traveling, spending time with his wife and two daughters as well as watching and playing many different sports including basketball, golf and tennis.

"I am thrilled to welcome Steve as the first General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen," added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Steve is a veteran of the Appalachian League and minor league baseball. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and we are very excited to get him here to Kingsport."

The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3, 2021 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners inside Hunter Wright Stadium.

