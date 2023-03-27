Elizabethton River Riders Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders announce their 2023 coaching staff joining Manager Jeremy Owens this season in Elizabethton. Leading the team this season includes Hitting Coach Andy Tomberlin, Pitching Coach John Chalupa, and Athletic Trainer Kody Eckert.

"The River Riders are fortunate to have returning hitting and pitching coaches, Andy Tomberlin and John Chalupa," said Elizabethton River Riders Manager Jeremy Owens. "Their knowledge, work ethic and experience in baseball will give the River Riders a championship caliber staff to compete over the summer."

Chalupa is currently the pitching coach for the UVA Wise Cavaliers with a background in collegiate baseball. While pitching at Odessa College, Chalupa finished an associate's degree in Sports Medicine. After transferring to Fairleigh Dickinson University, he graduated with a bachelor's in science and biology while he continued his baseball career for the Knights. After schooling, his college coaching career started at Lake Erie College under Ray Skjold and Gary Vaught.

"I am thrilled to be working with such an experienced coaching staff," said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "I look forward to seeing this year's River Riders team develop and grow this summer. With the return of the same coaching staff, the River Riders team is certainly in a great position to compete this summer."

The Elizabethton River Riders debut this season on June 6 against the Kingsport Axmen. For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call the office at (423)547-6443.

