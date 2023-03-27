Otterbots Announce Caesars Virginia as Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Season

In what will be a banner year for the city of Danville, Virginia, the Danville Otterbots are proud to announce Caesars Virginia as presenting sponsor of the club's 2023 season. Bookended by an Opening Night celebration on June 6 and a Fan Appreciation party on July 29, Caesars Virginia will power the Otterbots all season long.

Caesars Virginia will be opening a temporary casino in the coming months as construction continues on the permanent resort, which is set to open late 2024. The Otterbots are gearing up to begin their 3rd season in the revamped Appalachian League as they host Opening Night at American Legion Post 325 Field in Danville.

"We could not be more excited to have Caesars Virginia and their wonderful team join us as presenting sponsor of the 2023 season," said Austin Scher, Otterbots General Manager. "Our city and our region have already seen and felt the positive impact that Caesars Virginia is bringing to Danville, and we cannot wait for our community and Otterbots fans across the world to see and feel the impact of this amazing partnership."

As presenting sponsor of the 2023 season, Caesars Virginia will be recognized as an Otterbots Community Champion, partnering with the club on their mission to provide unmatched, affordable, family-friendly entertainment for Danville and Southern Virginia. For the first time in team history, Opening Night will be capped off with a postgame fireworks show presented by Caesars Virginia. The Otterbots home slate will conclude with a Fan Appreciation party featuring a bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gates.

"Caesars Virginia is looking forward to bringing its Team Members and guests out for Otterbots games this summer," said Chris Albrecht, Caesars Virginia General Manager. "This partnership is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase one of the great amenities that Danville has to offer while providing Caesars a fun way to engage with the community."

Season tickets, corporate partnership opportunities, and hospitality outings are currently available for the 2023 season. For more information, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com or call the front office at 434-554-4487.

Appalachian League Opening Night will be hosted in Danville, as the Burlington Sock Puppets visit the Otterbots on Tuesday, June 6th.

