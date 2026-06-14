Elizabethton Evens Record with Triumph over Doughboys

Published on June 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders relied on strong fourth and seventh innings combined with great pitching to defeat Johnson City 7-2 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton rose to 4-4, while the Doughboys fell to 3-5.

How it Happened:

Johnson City wasted no time on offense, scoring the first run of the game off a solo homer from Gunner Skelton on the fourth pitch of the game to give the Doughboys a 1-0 lead. That score would hold through three innings due to stingy defense on both sides.

Once starter Will Hass was pulled after three innings of work for Johnson City, the River Rider pounced. Carter Johnstone scored thanks to a fielding error from third baseman Noah Cox, Hank Gomric added a run despite the Doughboys converting a double play, and Matt Evens knocked in an RBI single to make it 3-1 Elizabethton. The score would stay the same through five innings.

In the sixth, Brennan Seigler hit a sacrifice groundout to make it 3-2 River Riders after six. It would be the last time the Doughboys would score.

In the seventh, Elizabethton put the game away. Gomic grounded out to drive in a run, Johnstone scored a second run off a passed ball, and Hunter Tarchalski hammered a 406-foot home run to center field to pull away from Johnson City, 7-2.

The River Riders' pitching, led by Porter Gobble, who earned the win, slammed the door on any comeback attempt as Elizabethton earned its second home win of the season.

Game Notes:

The River Riders only used three pitchers in the win.

There were three double plays by both teams in the game.

Will Haas was excellent starting for Johnson City, 6-0 strikeout to walk ratio with no runs.

Elizabethton is now 2-1 vs the Doughboys in the 2026 season.

Up Next:

The River Riders (4-4) will run it back against Johnson City (3-5) on Sunday, this time at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 13, 2026

Elizabethton Evens Record with Triumph over Doughboys - Elizabethton River Riders

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