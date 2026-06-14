Doughboys Lose Lead, Can't Rally Late in Third Straight Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys lost their third straight game, this time on the road to the River Riders, after Elizabethton's offense put up two high-scoring innings.

Once again, Johnson City took the lead early after Gunner Skelton blasted yet another home run. Skelton has been on a tear to start his summer season, with three home runs in five games, this time traveling 393 feet.

Will Haas looked incredible in his first start of the summer, going four innings and giving up only one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Then, after three scoreless innings, including a double play from the River Riders' defense, it was the home team that lit up the bats in the bottom of the fourth. Carter Johnstone started the rally with a hard-hit single to lead off.

Then, after a walk for Hank Gomric, Anthony Grippo reached on an error, and Johnstone rounded the bases with some hustle. A pair of singles from Houston Hebert and Matt Evans, in between an incredible double play turned by Doughboy Kenyon Hughes Jr., extended the lead 3-1 for the River Riders.

To limit the damage, Jacob Gomberg, another Johnson City player who made his season debut, went one inning and struck out three batters for three outs. This performance included two of those strikeouts being with the bases loaded, giving the Doughboys some momentum.

But it was the River Riders who had the last laugh. In the bottom of the seventh, Hunter Tarchalski blasted a homer straight to center field, 406 feet, to put Elizabethton up 7-2.

The River Rider pitching staff was undeniable all night, pitching only three arms. The trio of Evan Hart, Porter Gobble, and Greg Minnick struck out seven Doughboy hitters and allowed only seven hits and three walks.

Minnick shut the door with his team up big on the scoreboard, striking out two of the Doughboys' best hitters and strutting off the mound with another great performance on the bump.

Notables:

Â Gunner Skelton went 2-for-4 with another home run, a solo shot for his third of the season.

Â Holden Pantier continued his hot start to the summer, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run.

Â Will Haas was on fire during his summer debut, going three innings and striking out six with only two hits.

Â However, the Doughboys left five runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up:

Johnson City will take on Elizabethton for game 2 of the series on Sunday, June 14th at 7:00 p.m. EST at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. This will be the fourth time these two teams have seen each other.

It will be Sunday Funday at the ballpark, so we hope to see you there. Get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and keep up with all the Doughboys action at our Instagram, @jc_doughboys.







Appalachian League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.