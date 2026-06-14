Bluefield Pitching Masterclass Shuts Down Kingsport

Published on June 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Three Bluefield pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts holding Kingsport scoreless in a 6-0 victory Saturday night.

Talmadge Davis, Trae Burton and Trey Reinburg put together an electric performance holding the Axmen to only three hits on the game.

Davis started the contest tossing four scoreless innings and striking out seven batters. Burton relieved Davis in the fifth and proceeded to hold the Axmen scoreless, and hitless, as well.

Then Reinburg entered the game in the seventh, and after giving up a leadoff double to Trey Jozwiakowski, he never looked back. Reinburg struck out eight batters and only surrendered one more hit in his three innings of work.

While the pitchers were the story of the game, the Ridge Runner bats were also quite loud. Cameron Dube doubled in the first to bring in the first two runs.

Alex Myers and Travis Peitz hit RBI doubles later in the contest to bring the score to 5-0 in favor of Bluefield.

Erik Parker recorded his first three hits of the season and also scored twice. The second time he came around to score was on a Davian Carrera single to make the score 6-0.

Kingsport is still searching for their first home win, and their first victory against the first-place Bluefield.







Appalachian League Stories from June 13, 2026

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