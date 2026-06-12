Geffre's Homer Powers Axmen to Their First Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - A Carter Geffre three-run homer helped carry the Axmen to their first victory of the young season, an 8-5 triumph over the Doughboys on Thursday night.

With two on and one out in the top of the seventh, the Iowa catcher stepped up to the dish. The Axmen trailed, 4-2, at the time.

Then on the first pitch that came his way Geffre smoked it high into the Tennessee sky and watched it go over the wall. Geffre lightly tossed his bat and trotted around the bases, giving Kingsport hope for their first victory.

Still the work was not done, as Johnson City had three chances at the plate yet to come.

Then in the seventh Jack Cecil went three up, three down to complete his third scoreless inning of the night.

Kingsport added three more runs before the contest's end, one on a Garrett Luett sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the other two on a Jameson Napper triple in the ninth.

Notre Dame's Aiden Zerr closed the game for Kingsport, and besides letting up a home run to Gunner Skelton, finished the game cleanly.

Zerr struck out the last batter he faced, clinching Kingsport their first win of the 2026 season.

Cecil earned the win on the mound and Zerr subsequently earned the save. Round two between Johnson City and Kingsport begins Friday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 12, 2026

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