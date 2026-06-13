River Turtles Hold on to Edge Flyboys in Wild Affair

Published on June 12, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Late-game heroics proved enough for the River Turtles as Pulaski edged Greeneville, 9-8, in a nail-biter Thursday night. The Flyboys split the two-game home series with Pulaski but could not complete the comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Dillon Kirksey made his second start of the season for the Flyboys and worked quickly through the early innings, allowing the offense to take control. Shortstop Carson Brumbaugh recorded his first hit and RBI of the season, driving in center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. to open the scoring and give Greeneville a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Kirksey allowed one run in the top of the second inning when Sean Goldy delivered a sacrifice that brought home right fielder Brady Elrod to tie the game at 1-1.

Greeneville looked in control early, building a 5-1 lead through the first four innings behind timely hitting and aggressive baserunning.

Left fielder Ruben Zuany sparked the offense in the second inning with an RBI single and later scored on a groundout by right fielder Danny Wallace to make it 3-1 Flyboys. Designated hitter Levi Pinder added an RBI single in the third, and red-hot catcher Owen ten Oever extended the lead with an RBI knock in the fourth, giving Greeneville a 5-1 advantage.

But Pulaski then started to slowly chip away.

Elrod brought home a run in the sixth to make it 5-2 before the River Turtles made their move in the seventh, scoring twice to cut the deficit to one.

Pressure mounted, but Pulaski never backed down. In the eighth inning, the River Turtles exploded for four runs. Left fielder Sean Goldy delivered the game-tying RBI single before center fielder Eli Hudgins followed with the go-ahead hit. Another run scored on a force out, and a wild pitch capped the rally, flipping a 5-4 game into an 8-5 Pulaski advantage.

The River Turtles added insurance in the ninth to stretch the lead to 9-5, but Greeneville made one final push in the bottom half.

Owen ten Oever drove in two runs with an RBI single aided by a throwing error, and a balk brought in another run to trim the deficit to one once more.

The comeback remained alive until Pulaski closer Jake Wise struck out Zuany and Wallace with the bases loaded to end the game, sealing the win in improbable fashion after issuing four straight walks to begin the inning.

Up Next:

The Greeneville Flyboys hit the road to face Pulaski for a two-game set. Following the road trip, Greeneville will have Monday off before returning home to face rival Johnson City in a three-game series.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates and team information, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.







Appalachian League Stories from June 12, 2026

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