Elias Vatne Talks UConn & Life in the U.S.
Published on September 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video
Norwegian prospect Elias Vatne of the Sioux City Musketeers chats with Jonny Lazarus about committing to UConn, developing his game in the USHL and adjusting to life in the U.S.
