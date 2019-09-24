Elf on the Shelf Ornaments Have Arrived

September 24, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





Good news, Cardinals fans: This year's #CardsChristmas in July Elf on the Shelf Christmas Ornaments have arrived!

2,000 fans at the Thursday, July 25 game received an Elf on the Shelf voucher. If you received a voucher (including Promo Club and Promo Seat vouchers), you may redeem it for your Elf on the Shelf Ornament, presented by Price Cutter and Bar-S Foods, at the Springfield Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field.

You must bring your voucher with you to receive your Elf on the Shelf ornament.

Front office hours are currently Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fans can call 417-863-0395 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.