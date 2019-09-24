Sod Poodles 2019 Season Summary

2019 SEASON BREAKDOWN

Longest 2019 Winning Streak: 5

Longest 2019 Losing Streak: 4

All-Time Record: 72-66

A Season To Remember: The Amarillo Sod Poodles captured their first-ever Texas League Championship in their inaugural season after defeating the Tulsa Drillers in five games. In-game five at ONEOK Field, the Sod Poodles trailed the Drillers 3-1 heading to the ninth inning. After loading the bases Taylor Trammell hit a go-ahead grand slam to give the Soddies a 5-3 advantage.

Amarillo extended to an 8-3 lead after Hudson Potts hit a three-run home run. Reliever Travis Radke closed the game out for the Sod Poodles retiring the side in order to give Amarillo it's first Texas League championship in 43 years.

Regular Season Recap: The Sod Poodles completed their inaugural season as a franchise with a 72-66 team record (.521), marking the sixth season since 2009 where the Padres Double-A affiliate finished above .500. Overall, the team batted .262 over 138 games with 1,220 hits, 229 doubles, 22 triples, 139 home runs, 613 RBI, 440 walks, 1,128 strikeouts, and 119 stolen bases.

Postseason Recap: The Sod Poodles played a total of 10 postseason games in their inaugural season, defeating the Midland RockHounds in five games in the South Division Championship Series and the Tulsa Drillers in five games in the Texas League Championship Series. Amarillo faced an 0-2 deficit after dropping the first two games to Midland at HODGETOWN, but rebounded and won three straight games on the road. The Sod Poodles split the first two games with Tulsa at HODGETOWN, taking game one 13-6 and falling in game two 18-9. Tulsa took game three by a final of 2-0 to take a 2-1 advantage in the series. Facing elimination in game four, the Sod Poodles won, shutting out the Drillers 3-0 to push the series to a winner-take-all game five. A late-lead change and 8-3 victory in game five gave Amarillo a Texas League Championship in its inaugural season. Amarillo outscored Tulsa 33-29 in the series.

72 Wins: The Sod Poodles ended their inaugural regular season with 72 total wins - the fourth- most in the Texas League in 2019.

56 Inaugural Players: In the Sod Poodles inaugural season, they welcomed 56 different players - 21 total position players and 35 total pitchers.

Series Totals: The Sod Poodles had 41 total series in the 2019 season, in which they went 19-18-4 (Win-Loss-Split). They completed three series sweeps and were swept three times by opponents.

Over 400K: In 74 total home games in 2019, the Sod Poodles welcomed over 400,000 fans. Overall in the regular season, Amarillo's community gathering place saw a total of 427,791 fans. Amarillo ranked second in attendance in all of Double-A and 24th in all of Minor League Baseball.

Mixed with the four playoff games, HODGETOWN saw a grand total of 449,417 fans. HODGETOWN hosted 23 consecutive sellouts and 40 overall in it's inaugural season in downtown Amarillo.

Top Attendance: The Sod Poodles saw 7,451 fans flood into HODGETOWN on July 4th which marked the largest crowd in HODGETOWN history. The second-largest attendance came on Saturday, June 29 with 7,386 in attendance. The third-largest was on Father's Day, June 16 with 7,329 fans. On Opening Day, April 8, HODGETOWN welcomed the first-ever 7,175 fans to a home game.

Home vs. Road: Amarillo fared well at home in 2019, finishing the regular season at 10 games above .500 at 39-29 (.573). On the road, the squad finished just below .500 at 33-37 (.471). In the postseason, the Sod Poodles went 1-3 at home and 5-1 on the road.

Against The South: The Sod Poodles held a winning record against every team in the South Division except the Corpus Christi Hooks, who they tied with at 13-13. Amarillo finished six games over Midland at 18-12 and three games over Frisco at 16-13.

Against The North: Amarillo finished the 2019 season with a winning record against two of the four North Division teams: 8-6 against Northwest Arkansas and 7-6 against Springfield. The Sod Poodles finished with losing records with the Tulsa Drillers at 5-9 and the Arkansas Travelers at 6-7.

First Half Summary: The Sod Poodles completed their first half with an even 34-34 record and clinched the South Division, but barely. After losses by Midland and Corpus Christi, a canceled game in Frisco, and a victory for Amarillo in the second-to-last day of the half on Sunday, June 16, the Sod Poodles sat a half-game behind first-place Midland in the Texas League South with one game remaining. On June 17 in Northwest Arkansas, the Sod Poodles won 8-2 while Midland was shutout by Springfield 3-0 to give Amarillo the first playoff bid in the South Division.

Second Half Summary: The Sod Poodles completed their second half of the season with a 38-32 record and finished second behind Midland, who secured a second-half clinch in the late goings after Amarillo led the division from July 25 until the final two days of the season.

