El Paso Edges Las Vegas 15-14

May 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas sent 10 batters to the plate in both the seventh and eighth innings Tuesday night in Las Vegas and beat the Aviators 15-14. It was the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

Chihuahuas left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, his fourth home run in his last six games. Kohlwey has 12 RBIs in his last six games. El Paso shortstop José Iglesias went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Las Vegas made four errors that led to five unearned Chihuahuas runs.

El Paso right fielder David Dahl set a new career high Tuesday by walking three times. The teams combined for 35 hits. The Chihuahuas have won five of their last six games. The three hour and 55 minute game was the longest of the season for El Paso.

Team Records: El Paso (24-28), Las Vegas (23-29)

Next Game: Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Angel Sanchez (0-1, 5.11) vs. Las Vegas RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2023

El Paso Edges Las Vegas 15-14 - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.