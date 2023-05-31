OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (30-22) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (38-14)

Game #53 of 150/First Half #53 of 75/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-1, 5.94) vs. OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (4-1, 6.89)

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv, Stadium

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won back-to-back games, as well as four of the last five games, as they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have a 1-0 lead in the series between the top two teams in the PCL, and the first-place Dodgers have eight more wins than second-place Reno.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff retired the final 19 batters of the game and the offense scored five runs in the fourth inning of a 7-0 shutout win against the Reno Aces Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took a commanding lead in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on six hits, including four for extra bases. Michael Busch led off the inning with a double and scored on a RBI triple by Ryan Ward. Yonny Hernández followed with a RBI double. Devin Mann later added a RBI single and Drew Avans' two-run double pushed OKC to a 5-0 lead. Jonny DeLuca connected on a two-run single in the eighth inning for a 7-0 Dodgers advantage. The Dodgers pitching staff closed out the game with six perfect innings and retired 27 of 30 batters faced in the game, with two singles and one walk. Only one Reno runner advanced as far as second base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (4-1) seeks a fourth straight win when he makes his 11th start of the season...He last pitched May 25 in Sacramento, tying his season high with six innings. The lefty allowed two runs and four hits, tying his season low, with three walks and four strikeouts. After giving up a run in the first inning, Erlin retired 13 consecutive batters to take him through the fifth inning. He ended his outing with consecutive strikeouts to end the sixth inning and leave the bases loaded...During his personal three-game win streak, Erlin has a 3.38 ERA (6 ER/16.0 IP) while opponents have batted .234 (15x64) with 15 strikeouts...The Dodgers are 9-1 in his starts this season...Erlin has not allowed a home run in back-to-back games after allowing 15 home runs through his first eight outings of the season - tied for most in the Minors. He has allowed three or more homers in three games...Erlin spent the majority of the 2022 season with OKC, making 21 appearances (14 starts). He went 5-4 with a 7.01 ERA, tied for fourth on the team in starts and ranked fourth in strikeouts. The team went 8-6 in his starts...He originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 21, 2022, and the lefty re-signed with the organization during this past offseason...Erlin was originally selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to San Diego July 31, 2011. He has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, but has also logged time with Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Los Angeles (NL)...Erlin last faced the Aces June 16, 2022 on the road. He allowed three runs and six hits over 3.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts and was credited with the win.

Against the Aces: 2023: 1-0 2022: 6-6 All-time: 35-28 At OKC: 23-14

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their first of two series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams later play July 25-30 in Reno...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games. The Dodgers won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 14-19, 2022 in Reno, while the Aces won the May 24-29, 2022 series, 4-2, in OKC...OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...Jason Martin led OKC with 13 hits and 14 RBI against the Aces last season, while Jake Lamb hit a team-leading four homers...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since.

Race to the Top: The Pacific Coast League's top two teams playing one another in May and early June may have playoff implications although the teams just passed the one-third point of their 2023 schedules. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series. The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will then advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers are 16-3 since May 9 and improved to a season-best mark of 24 games above .500 with a 38-14 record following last night's win. Their 38 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors and only the 39-18 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played five more games than OKC...OKC's 38 wins are the most by an OKC team through 52 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 18 losses through 52 or 53 games...OKC reached 35 wins quicker than any team in the PCL since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 35 wins since 2005 was the 2012 Fresno Grizzlies, who picked up their 35th win in Game 51. The previous fastest OKC team to 35 wins was the 2015 Dodgers, who reached the win total in 55 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their lone series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in 17 of the last 21 games and in 10 consecutive contests May 9-19. The 10-game winning streak was the team's second-longest winning streak during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the 10 consecutive wins were the team's most since a team-record 12-game winning streak July 26-Aug. 6, 2013...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two winning streaks of at least seven games since April 22...OKC is 17-5 so far at home. The Dodgers have won 11 of the last 13 games and are 14-3 over the last 17 games in Bricktown.

Zero Hour: Scheduled starting pitcher Matt Andriese was scratched shortly before the start of Tuesday's game and four Dodgers relievers combined on OKC's third shutout victory of the season and tied the team's season-low in a nine-inning game with two hits allowed. Mark Washington and Trevor Bettencourt (W) each pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, with both setting season highs. Tayler Scott pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Wander Suero closed out the game with two scoreless innings. The quartet combined to retire 27 of 30 batters faced overall and the final 19 in a row. Tuesday also marked the second time in a nine-inning game this season the Dodgers did not allow an extra-base hit and first time since April 5 at Las Vegas. The Aces entered last night leading all of Minor League Baseball with a .316 AVG, .413 OBP and .915 OPS. Over their previous 14 games, the Aces had batted .355 and averaged 8.7 runs per game and 12.7 hits per game...OKC's 4.06 overall ERA this season is lowest in Triple-A and the team owns a Triple-A-low 3.28 ERA in May. In the 19 games since May 9, the Dodgers own a 2.62 ERA - lowest in Triple-A and second-lowest in all of the Minors during the span, only trailing fellow Dodgers affiliate the Double-A Tulsa Drillers (2.38). Including last night's performance, the bullpen this month has a 2.02 ERA (24 ER/10.62 IP), .169 BAA (62x366) and 0.97 WHIP (104 H+BB)...The Aces had just one runner reach scoring position and the Dodgers have held their opponent to one hit or less with RISP in 13 of the last 19 games, going 20-for-127 (.157) during that time...The Dodgers are now 18-1 when allowing three runs or less and 10-1 when not allowing a home run.

Hit Me Up: The Dodgers tied their season-high mark with seven extra-base hits Tuesday night, reaching the total for the fourth time this season and first time since April 23 in Albuquerque. Six different Dodgers hit doubles in the game, while Ryan Ward connected on his second triple of the season - the team's second in five games, but just the third of the month...The Dodgers finished with 13 total hits for their highest total since April 23 (18 H) in Albuquerque. It was the team's highest hit total at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 13 against Sugar Land (14 H)...The Dodgers have reached double-digit hit totals in three of the last five games, after meeting the mark just twice in the previous 25 games. Over the last five games the team is batting .277 (48x173) with 32 runs and 19 extra-base hits...However, the Dodgers have not homered in three straight games for their longest stretch without a homer since a season-high six-game period April 25-30 (G2)...OKC's .249 AVG this season is lowest in the PCL, as are the team's 429 hits, while their 510 strikeouts are second-most in the league.

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández hit a RBI double and scored a run last night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest of the season by an OKC player, and second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is 13-for-38 (.342) with eight walks and eight runs scored. The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 11 games was Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022...Hernández put together a season-high 11-game streak last season while playing for Reno April 23-May 7.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann hit a RBI single and scored a run Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to 19 games - the second-longest on-base streak this season by an OKC player. He is 19-for-63 (.302) during the streak with five doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 15 walks and 17 runs scored, while posting a .450 OBP...His 20 doubles pace the PCL and are tied for second-most in all of the Minors, while his 24 extra-base hits are tied for eighth in the league...Over his last four games, Mann is 6-for-15 with a double, home run, six RBI and five runs scored...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .317/.461/.600 since May 3 (18 games).

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones entered last night's game as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning, replacing Michael Busch. He doubled in a fifth consecutive game and extended his on-base streak to 15 games and hitting streak to seven games (9x18). Over his last nine games, Jones is 9-for-21 with five doubles, 11 walks and two HBP, reaching base in 22 of 35 plate appearances. He has drawn a walk in seven straight games - tied for the longest streak with a walk by an OKC player this season. He has reached base in 15 of his last 20 plate appearances over five games, getting on base at least three times in three of the five contests. He has reached base at least twice in each of his last seven games overall.

Around the Horn: Jonny DeLuca recorded his third multi-RBI outing in the last five games Tuesday and he has eight of his 14 RBI with OKC during that span, going 11-for-23 with five extra-base hits. Since joining OKC May 16, DeLuca leads the team with 18 hits, including seven extra-base hits, and 14 RBI in 13 games...Ryan Ward hit a double and triple Tuesday, recorded a RBI and scored a run as he boosted his team-leading totals to 44 hits and 34 RBI...Hunter Feduccia finished with a game-high three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. It was his third game of the season with three or more hits...The Dodgers have won six straight series openers and have gone on to a 2-0 series lead in three of the previous five series...OKC has not committed an error in five straight games.

