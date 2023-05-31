Ledo Pitches Gem as Bees Take Down 'Topes

The Salt Lake Bees (24-29) were victorious for the second night in a row over the Albuquerque Isotopes (22-31), winning by a score of 6-1.

Wednesday's game was the site of a competitive pitcher's duel. Just 24 hours after the same teams scored a combined 18 runs in the first five innings, the Bees and Isotopes totaled just six hits and two runs in the first five innings. After a scoreless opening frame, Albuquerque struck the opening blow with a solo home run to left field by Aaron Schunk. The game remained a 1-0 Isotopes advantage until Salt Lake tied it up with a Michael Stefanic sacrifice fly in the sixth and then took the lead by scoring four in the next inning with a David Fletcher two-RBI single and Jo Adell two-run homer. Adell would finish the game three-for-four with a home run and two RBIs. Stefanic extended his record-breaking on-base streak to 55 games with a single in the eighth before Jack Lopez knocked him in for a fifth and final insurance run.

Luis Ledo, backed by a stingy Bees bullpen, was dominant. The Dominican-born righty earned his first Triple-A quality start, going six full innings on the mound allowing just one run on six hits with five strikeouts. The bullpen support was flawless as Jake Lee, Jhonathan Diaz and Gerardo Reyes didn't allow a run, earning Lee his first W of the 2023 season.

The Bees and Isotopes meet again at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow in Smith's Ballpark for the third of their six-game series.

