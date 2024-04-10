Eighth Inning Rally Spurs C's to First Win

VANCOUVER, BC - After a winless weekend in Spokane, the Canadians kicked-off the 2024 home slate with a rousing 5-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night to secure their first victory of the year.

Tied 3-3 to begin the bottom of the eighth, the C's put the go-ahead run on base thanks to a lead-off infield single from Jace Bohrofen. Back-to-back walks followed to load the bases for Brennan Orf, who dropped an RBI double down the line in right to make it 4-3. Jaden Rudd followed with an RBI single to give the Canadians a two-run advantage heading into the ninth.

Hillsboro made things interesting thanks to a pair of walks and an RBI single, but Justin Kelly (W, 1-0) nailed down the victory with a game-ending groundout to cap two innings of relief.

In a unique twist of fate, the same man who hit the last home run of 2023 at The Nat hit the ballpark's first home run of 2024. Nick Goodwin clubbed a three-run shot in the third to start the scoring, nearly seven months to the day after he blasted a series-sealing homer in Game 4 of the Northwest League Championship Series last September.

Newcomer Chris McElvain - acquired from Cincinnati in the Santiago Espinal trade - turned in an excellent org debut with four scoreless frames in which he scattered two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The Hops got to the bullpen for a single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to even the score before the eighth inning rally.

Goodwin paced the offense with two hits and a walk. Bohrofen had two knocks and Rudd reached twice with his run-scoring hit and a free pass.

Vancouver will look to make it two in a row tomorrow night at The Nat. #10 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas will be opposed by fellow southpaw Spencer Giesting. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on Sportsnet and Bally Live.

