Frogs Falter in Home Opener

April 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: In the 2024 AquaSox home opener, Zach Morgan and the Emeralds were too much to handle as Everett lost game one of the six game homestand 6-3. Defense shined throughout the game for the Frogs.

In the bottom of the first, with a runner on third base, starting pitcher Ty Cummings induced a flyout to left fielder RJ Schreck who made the catch and fired a strong, accurate throw to home plate, holding the runner at third base. Also, catcher Freuddy Batista threw out Eugene's Quinn McDaniel trying to steal second base to keep Eugene off the board.

Everett kicked off the scoring in their half of the inning. The first three AquaSox batters singled and with the bases loaded RJ Schreck came through with a two RBI single scoring Brock Rodden and Ben Williamson. Also contributing to the early lead was a wild pitch that allowed Josh Hood to score, giving Everett a 3-0 lead.

Everett's strong defense continued in the third and fifth innings. In the third inning, Axel Sanchez threw a runner out at first on a ground ball that required running into the second baseman's territory to field and a spin to execute the throw. In the fifth inning, Bill Knight fielded a ball off the right field wall to nail the runner trying to stretch a single into a double.

In a game that exchanged a couple of lead changes, it was ultimately Eugene that pulled ahead in the eighth inning. First baseman Zach Morgan led the offense for Eugene as he collected two hits, four RBIs and a home run. An RBI double by Eugene catcher Jack Payton in the eighth would give Eugene the lead and that was all the Emeralds needed to secure victory.

For the Sox, Cummings finished his outing after four innings, tallying three strikeouts. Allan Saathoff struck out four batters across two innings in his first appearance of the year. Jason Ruffcorn threw one scoreless inning, and Holden Laws and Bryan Pope also pitched during the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: Right hander Ryan Hawks will get the start on the mound for the AquaSox on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Hawks was drafted by the Mariners last season in the 8th round out of the University of Louisville. At Modesto in 2023, he had a 2.77 ERA in six starts.

