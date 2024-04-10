Opening Week Continues

Tonight's 7:05 game, is our first Central Welding Silver Sluggers game of the year. We can't wait to see everyone out at the ballpark. Right hander Ryan Hawks will get the start on the mound for the AquaSox. Hawks was drafted by the Mariners last season in the 8th round out of the University of Louisville. At Modesto in 2023, he had a 2.77 ERA in six starts.

While you are at the game, make sure you pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth at every Wednesday home game and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five Bingos and two Blackouts.

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Emeralds!

