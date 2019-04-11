Eighth-Inning Rally Helps Riders Cap Sweep

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored six runs in the eighth inning Wednesday to knock off Corpus Christi 10-5 and complete a sweep of the Hooks.

SYNOPSIS

* Brendon Davis broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run double to left-center, collecting his first hit of the season in a big way.

* Eliezer Alvarez followed with a two-run double of his own later in the inning to add insurance.

* After falling behind 1-0 in the second, the Riders plated two tallies of their own in the bottom of the inning and another pair in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Eliezer Alvarez: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R

* Juremi Profar: 1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB

* Wei-Chieh Huang: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Frisco's 5-1 start is tied with the 2008 and 2016 squads for the best six-game start in team history.

* The Riders scored at least 10 runs in all three games against Corpus Christi, plating 33 runs in the sweep.

* Alvarez has three hits each of his last two games and is currently on a five-game hitting streak.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Thursday, 7:00 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-0, 1.59) vs. RHP Parker Dunshee (0-1, 5.40)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

