Avila to Make MLB Debut
April 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
The Amarillo Sod Poodles made the following roster updates today:
4/8 - ADD - TJ Weir transferred from Extended to Amarillo (wearing #16)
4/8 - DELETE - Pedro Avila recalled from Amarillo to San Diego
Pedro Avila becomes the first Amarillo Sod Poodles player to be called up to the Majors. The 22-year-old right-hander will make his first Major League start against Arizona tonight. Avila made one start for Amarillo while in Corpus Christi tossing six innings of two-hit ball.
