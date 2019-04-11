Avila to Make MLB Debut

The Amarillo Sod Poodles made the following roster updates today:

4/8 - ADD - TJ Weir transferred from Extended to Amarillo (wearing #16)

4/8 - DELETE - Pedro Avila recalled from Amarillo to San Diego

Pedro Avila becomes the first Amarillo Sod Poodles player to be called up to the Majors. The 22-year-old right-hander will make his first Major League start against Arizona tonight. Avila made one start for Amarillo while in Corpus Christi tossing six innings of two-hit ball.

