Eight-Run First Inning Propels Riders to Victory
April 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders plated eight runs and took an early 12-0 lead in an eventual 12-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night from HODGETOWN.
The Riders (10-9) plated their first run in the first when Dustin Harris bounced into a fielder's choice against Amarillo (10-9) starter Chad Patrick (0-4), allowing Evan Carter to score, and Chris Seise then made it 3-0 when he doubled in a pair of runs. The very next batter, Jax Biggers hammered a three-run homer to make it 6-0. It was his second home run in as many days after he hit a grand slam on Thursday night.
Luisangel Acuña capped the inning with a two-run double to button up the biggest scoring inning on the season at eight runs.
In the second, Riders catcher Scott Kapers crushed a two-run home run for his second long ball of the series and third on the season and Frisco added on with an RBI groundout and a wild pitch scoring a run in the fourth to take a 12-0 advantage.
Amarillo answered back with two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and three more in the seventh, but the Riders won their second-straight game to tie the series at 2-2.
Acuña paced the offense with three hits and Thomas Saggese, Kapers and Trevor Hauver each had two hits in the win.
Alex Speas (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 shutout innings from the bullpen.
The RoughRiders take on Amarillo on Saturday, April 29th at 7:05 p.m. for the fifth game of the series. RHP Jack Leiter (0-1, 5.63) starts for Frisco against RHP Deyni Olivero (0-1, 7.71).
Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 28, 2023
- Soddies' Late-Game Rally Comes up Short, Fall 12-6 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Suffer Pair of Walk-Off Defeats - Tulsa Drillers
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Riders to Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Even Series, Win 9-1 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cards Even Series with 9-1 Blowout Win in Wichita - Springfield Cardinals
- Stubbs Homers Twice as Hooks Take Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- April 28 - RoughRiders Roster Moves - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.