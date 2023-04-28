Eight-Run First Inning Propels Riders to Victory

April 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders plated eight runs and took an early 12-0 lead in an eventual 12-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night from HODGETOWN.

The Riders (10-9) plated their first run in the first when Dustin Harris bounced into a fielder's choice against Amarillo (10-9) starter Chad Patrick (0-4), allowing Evan Carter to score, and Chris Seise then made it 3-0 when he doubled in a pair of runs. The very next batter, Jax Biggers hammered a three-run homer to make it 6-0. It was his second home run in as many days after he hit a grand slam on Thursday night.

Luisangel Acuña capped the inning with a two-run double to button up the biggest scoring inning on the season at eight runs.

In the second, Riders catcher Scott Kapers crushed a two-run home run for his second long ball of the series and third on the season and Frisco added on with an RBI groundout and a wild pitch scoring a run in the fourth to take a 12-0 advantage.

Amarillo answered back with two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and three more in the seventh, but the Riders won their second-straight game to tie the series at 2-2.

Acuña paced the offense with three hits and Thomas Saggese, Kapers and Trevor Hauver each had two hits in the win.

Alex Speas (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 shutout innings from the bullpen.

The RoughRiders take on Amarillo on Saturday, April 29th at 7:05 p.m. for the fifth game of the series. RHP Jack Leiter (0-1, 5.63) starts for Frisco against RHP Deyni Olivero (0-1, 7.71).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.