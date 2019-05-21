Eastern Conference Finals Head to Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Eastern Conference Finals head to Toronto this week for Games 3, 4 and 5 with the series even 1-1.

The Marlies set the series tone with a 2-1 win in Charlotte in Game one but dropped Game two after the Checkers battled from behind to win it 5-3. Toronto will need to ignite some offense and capitalize on their chances after being held to only three shots on goal in the final frame on Saturday. The Marlies' special teams have been strong this postseason with their league-best power play (38.5%) converting on 10 of 26 chances and the penalty kill (88%) allowing only three goals in 25 shorthanded situations.

"We've been able to clean the slate pretty quickly after each of our games, no matter the results, and this is no different," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "We've had a couple days here now to really make sure it's rinsed, and we've got a fresh start here. It's a best-of-five series and we're starting out on home ice."

Players to watch: Bracco has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) through nine games in the playoffs. Adam Brooks leads the Marlies in goals (6) and is tied for second in the AHL. Trevor Moore has seven points (4-3-7) in six playoff games. Rasmus Sandin leads all defencemen and rookies in assists (9) through nine games.

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Maple Leafs app. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

8-2-0-0 Overall Record 8-2-0-0

1-2-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

32 Goals For 39

17 Goals Against 21

38.5% Power Play Percentage 23.1%

88% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.8%

A. Brooks (6) Leading Goal Scorer A. Saarela (6)

A. Poturalski (6)

J. Bracco (13) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (14)

K. Kaskisuo (8) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (6)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.