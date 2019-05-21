Condors Home Opener Set for Friday, October 4

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Following a historic 42-win season in which the Bakersfield Condors captured the Western Conference regular season title, the team will open the 2019-20 season at home on Friday, October 4. Receive bonus opening night tickets with the purchase of a 2019-20 ticket plan.

2019-20 CONFIRMED DATES:

Friday, October 4 - Home opener

Saturday, November 9

Thursday, November 21 - Field Trip Day @ 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 30 - Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, January 31

Saturday, February 22

Saturday, March 28

Reserve your group or suite now for any of these dates.

