Oilers Sign Logan Day to Entry Level Contract

May 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have signed D Logan Day to a one-year NHL entry-level contract.

Led all Condors d-men in scoring as a rookie with 34 points (7g-27a) in 64 games

Third on the Condors in assists with 27

Added a game-winning goal against Colorado to help the Condors to the second round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

Had 78 points (30g-48a) in 56 games over two seasons at Endicott College (DIII) where he was named Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2018Earlier today the Condors announced seven confirmed games for the 2019-20 season with the home opener set for Friday, October 4. The team's offseason player tracker with signings and more will be live beginning next week on Bakersfieldcondors.com.

