Bears Sign Goaltender Logan Thompson to AHL Contract
May 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Logan Thompson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.
Thompson, 22, went 18-6-0 with Brock University in 2018-19, finishing second in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) with a .934 save percentage and third in goals against average (2.22). He was named an OUA First-Team All-Star, OUA Rookie of the Year, and OUA Goalie of the Year. He had three shutouts at Brock, and recorded three 40-plus save games.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound goaltender signed with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder on Mar. 2 and starred in his professional debut that evening, turning aside 44 shots in an 8-1 win at Manchester. In eight games with the Thunder, Thompson went 2-4-1 with a 2.72 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He signed a professional tryout with the Binghamton Devils on Apr. 9 and made his AHL debut in the regular season finale on Apr. 14 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stopping 22 shots in a 5-2 loss.
Thompson, who participated in Washington Capitals Development Camp and skated with the Capitals in the 2018 Rookie Showcase, was a 2016 Western Hockey League (WHL) Champion with the Brandon Wheat Kings, and was a 2017-18 WHL Second Team All-Star.
