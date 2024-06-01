Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m.

June 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears take the ice tonight against the Cleveland Monsters for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Hershey took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-4 overtime victory on Thursday in Game 1.

Hershey Bears (7-1) vs. Cleveland Monsters (6-2)

June 1, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center | Hershey leads series, 1-0

Referees: Stephen Hiff (46), Morgan MacPhee (43)

Linespersons: Jeremy Faucher (85), Ryan Jackson (84)

Tonight's Promotions:

Eastern Conference Finals Rally Towel Giveaway - All fans will receive an Eastern Conference Finals rally towel, courtesy of York Financial Community of Pennsylvania, Kint Corp., Penn State Health, Planet Fitness, Cleveland Brothers, Harrisburg University, Pepsi, and Accord Restoration.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88); Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C. market)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream , Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey and Cleveland squared off in Thursday's thrilling series-opener, as the Bears took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission off an Ethen Frank goal. Hunter McKown and Alex Whelan scored a pair of quick goals early in the second period before Mike Vecchione's shot glanced off Aaron Ness past Jet Greaves at 6:15 to tie the game at 2-2, and Chase Priskie's power-play marker at 17:12 put the Bears back in front, 3-2. Hendrix Lapierre added another power-play goal at 8:43 of the third, but a desperate Monsters squad fought back and pulled Greaves to convert on the power play with a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 18:37, and David Jiricek tied the game at 4-4 with under 20 seconds left in regulation. Vecchione won the game for the Bears in overtime when he joined Jimmy Huntington and Alex Limoges for an odd-man rush and found the net at 7:58 to lift Hershey to victory.

FOOT ON THE GAS:

The Bears will look to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with another win tonight. In Hershey playoff history, the club has posted a 30-1 series record when beginning a best-of-seven with two consecutive wins. The most recent instance was the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals, when the Bears went up two games to none against the Toronto Marlies, ultimately claiming the Richard F. Canning Trophy for the Eastern Conference championship by defeating Toronto four games to one.

TO BE FRANK:

Ethen Frank's six goals lead the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket, and the forward's four game-winners and two first goals are also tops in the Eastern Conference. Despite missing the series-clinching Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals, Frank has found the net in his last four consecutive games, and his eight shots on goal in Thursday's victory over Cleveland are a team-high during the current postseason run.

PRISKIE PEAKING:

Defender Chase Priskie's eight points (2g, 6a) is tied for the league lead among defensemen with Cleveland's David Jiricek, and his plus/minus of +9 leads all skaters. The 2016 draft pick of the Washington Capitals has produced at least a point in all seven of Hershey's playoff victories and is currently enjoying a five-game point streak (2g, 4a).

LAPIERRE POWERED UP:

Forward Hendrix Lapierre leads the Bears with 10 points (4g, 6a), five of which have been earned on the man advantage, which is tied for the league lead, along with his four power-play assists. The sophomore forward's 10 total points are also tied for third overall in the playoff scoring race.

STOIC SHEPARD:

Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard will look to bounce back after allowing four goals against the Monsters in Game 1. In his Calder Cup Playoffs career, Shepard has responded to similar performances of allowing four or more goals by posting a cumulative record of 4-1 with a 2.12 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and one shutout. The last instance of this was when Shepard made 45 saves on 47 shots to lead Hershey to the 2023 Calder Cup title in Game 7 of the championship round against Coachella Valley after allowing five goals in Game 6. Shepard leads the Eastern Conference - and is second overall - with seven victories in the 2024 playoffs. His overtime victory on Thursday gave Shepard his fifth playoff overtime win for Hershey, tying him with Nick Damore for third on the franchise list, behind only Michal Neuvirth (8) and Frédéric Cassivi (9).

BEARS BITES:

Mike Vecchione's overtime-winning goal for Game 1 was his second career sudden-death overtime playoff goal for the Chocolate and White, moving him into a seven-way tie for third in franchise history, behind only Mike McHugh (3) and Alexandre Giroux (5). Hershey has now won its last five playoff overtime games, and Vecchione is just the third player to score consecutive playoff overtime-winning goals for the Chocolate and White, joining McHugh (May 21 and June 7, 1997) and Jim Pearson (April 19 and April 27, 1974)...Hershey's 35 shots on goal in Game 1 represented the highest volume of shots for the club in the 2024 postseason...Ivan Miroshnichenko's plus/minus of +7 leads all rookies, and is second in freshman goal-scoring with five...Garrett Roe's shooting percentage of 50% (3-for-6) leads all active skaters...After receiving a sweater for Thursday's game, Aaron Ness has now played 60 career playoff games for the Chocolate and White, tied with Larry Zeidel for 10th in franchise history. Should he dress tonight for his 61st career playoff game with Hershey, he will move into a tie for ninth place with Les Duff... The Bears are first overall in both goals scored per game (3.88) and goals against per game (1.88).

ON THIS DATE:

June 1, 2007 - The Bears opened the Calder Cup Finals at GIANT Center with a 4-0 loss to the Hamilton Bulldogs. Hamilton's Corey Locke scored twice and a 19-year-old Carey Price made 46 saves en route to the shutout.

