Firebirds Take 2-0 Series Lead in Front of Sold-out Crowd

June 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals in game two of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night by the final score of 3-1. Andrew Poturalski, Kole Lind, and Ryker Evans each scored while Chris Driedger made 31 saves to help the Firebirds take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Firebirds wasted no time in scoring the game's first goal. Andrew Poturalski put a rebound home off the pad of Troy Grosenick to make it 1-0 Coachella Valley. The goal was Poturalski's second of the playoffs and was assisted by Gustav Olofsson and Max McCormick. Coachella Valley added to their lead with a powerplay goal from Ryker Evans at 15:06. Logan Morrison and Kole Lind added the helpers on Evans' second of the postseason.

Milwaukee answered back at 5:28 of the second period on a goal from Ozzy Wiesblatt. Wiesblatt's wrist shot from the left wing beat Chris Driedger for the Admirals' first goal of the game. The Firebirds responded as Poturalski found Kole Lind at the right circle to extend Coachella Valley's lead back to two.

Coachella Valley shutdown Milwaukee in the third period to lock down the 3-1 win. A sold-out crowd of 10,087 was on hand to watch the Firebirds skate to their eighth straight victory.

The Firebirds outshot the Admirals 34-32. Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Firebirds head to Milwaukee for game three this Tuesday night for a 5pm PT puck drop. Following games four and five, the series will shift back to Acrisure Arena for games six and seven (if necessary). Get $35 tickets with the Disco Dan Discount in honor of Firebirds Head Coach Dan Bylsma being named the next Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

