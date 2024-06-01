Monsters Force Overtime But Drop Game 2 Against Bears With Final Score Of 3-2

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters trail the Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series 2-0.

Following a scoreless first period, Hershey's Garrett Roe converted on the power play at 14:35 of the middle frame giving the Bears the lead. Josh Dunne responded with a tally at 18:49 assisted by Justin Pearson and Alex Whelan tying the game 1-1 heading into the final intermission. The Bears took the lead after a goal from Ethen Frank at 11:21 of the third period, but David Jiricek once again forced the game to extra time with a marker at 18:27 off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Luca Del Bel Belluz. Hershey's Pierrick Dubé grabbed the game-winning goal at 13:54 of overtime bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 34 saves for the win.

The Monsters and Bears return home for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with tickets available at clevelandmonsters.com. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler' , AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

