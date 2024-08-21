Early Lead Erased as Threshers Fall 9-5

CLEARWATER, FL - Starlyn Caba tied a season-high with two hits and two RBIs but the Clearwater Threshers (57-57, 14-34) fell 9-5 against the Dunedin Blue Jays (59-55, 25-23) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks for their first win of the series when they return home on Thursday.

Devin Saltiban reached with a base hit off Blue Jays starter Cristopher Castro with one out in the first inning. He moved to second on a walk to Joel Dragoo before Kehden Hettiger came up to the plate with two outs in the inning. He hit the first pitch he saw to third base, but the ball bounced off the glove of Dunedin third baseman Sean Keys and ricocheted into left field, allowing Saltiban to score from second and giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Another one-out single, this time by Guillermo Rosario, started off the bottom of the second for the Threshers. Rosario moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a line drive single by Caba to double the Threshers' lead.

Dunedin took a run back on a two-out RBI single in the top of the third, halving the Threshers lead to 2-1. They tied it on another RBI single in the fourth to even the score at two runs apiece. The Blue Jays took their first lead of the game on a three-run homer in the top of the fifth that gave them a 5-2 advantage.

Raider Tello started off the sixth inning with a single off Blue Jays reliever Luis Torres. He moved to third on a double by Carson DeMartini. With one out in the inning Starlyn Caba beat out an infield single. He drove in Tello on the knock, and an errant throw by Torres allowed DeMartini to score and put the game within one run. The next batter flied out, and Caba tagged up to third base. The throw from right field was offline, and Caba picked himself up and came home to score, tying the game at five on the error.

Dunedin retook the lead with three runs in the seventh to get back in front 8-5. They added another run in the eighth to take a four-run lead. The Threshers loaded the bases in the ninth, but couldn't add another run, falling 9-5 to the Blue Jays.

Enrique Segura allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. Kyler Carmack walked one and struck out one in 1.0 shutout inning. Eli Trop (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits with one walk in 0.2 innings to take the loss. Jonh Henriquez allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. Kleyderve Andrade struck out the side in the ninth.

DeMartini pinch-hit for Rosario in the fourth...He tied his career-high with three hits coming off the bench...Saltiban extended his hit streak to seven-straight games before he was taken out of the game in the fifth...Andrade and Segura marked the first time that two Threshers pitchers struck out the side in the same game...Tello has reached in each of his first four games as a pro...Dragoo has started his career on a 5-game hit streak...Clearwater has fallen to .500 for the first time since April...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday, August 22...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

