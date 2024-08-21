Hammerheads Fall 7-1 to Tortugas Wednesday Night

August 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - After falling into an early deficit, the Jupiter Hammerheads (59-54, 23-25) could not recover for the second consecutive night as they fell by a final score of 7-1 to the Daytona Tortugas (57-56, 26-21) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With two losses to begin the series, the Hammerheads are now three and a half games back of Daytona for second place in the FSL

Daytona picked up where it left off and scored the first run in the top of the first inning off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey. Yerlin Confidan led off the frame with a single and eventually advanced to third base thanks to a steal and a fielding error by JT Mabry. With Sammy Stafura stealing second base, Confidan came into score on a throwing error from Victor Ortega and Daytona took the early 1-0 lead.

The Tortugas strung together four hits resulting in three runs against Dishmey in the top of the third inning to extend Daytona's lead to 4-0. Later, in the top of the fourth inning, Dishmey allowed a two-out walk to Stafura and was pulled after 3 2/3 innings pitched. Gabe Bierman was the first man out of the Jupiter bullpen and Ariel Almonte greeted him with a two-run home run to right field which gave the Tortugas a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Daytona starting pitcher Graham Osman tossed four scoreless innings and allowed just two hits. The Tortugas added one more run in the top of the seventh inning as Ricardo Cabrera eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Daytona a 7-0 lead.

The Hammerheads avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two runners on base and two outs, Mabry hit a bloop RBI single to right field to score Michael Snyder and make it a 7-1 deficit. However, the scoring for Jupiter ended there as the 7-1 final score held with Jupiter losing the first two games of the series.

Jupiter has been outscored 19-2 and also has committed nine errors through the first two games of the series. The Hammerheads still lead the regular season series 12-8.

Jupiter and Daytona continue the series on Thursday, August 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for another "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Keyner Benitez (0-4, 3.27 ERA) is projected to start for the Hammerheads against Dualvert Gutierrez for the Tortugas. Click here to purchase your tickets.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 advanced ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn mini bobblehead presented by Window Gang. You won't want to miss out on this limited-edition collector's item for one of the young stars in St. Louis.

E.R.A.S. Night (Hammy's Version): It's been a long time coming...Join us on September 6th for E-R-A'S Night (Hammy's Version) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium! There will be bracelet making, a silent disco, a 360-degree photo booth, and more! Come dressed as your favorite popstar from your favorite era and enter our costume contest! All ages are welcome! Bring your friends, your kids, and the whole family! Get your tickets today at Roger-Dean-Chevrolet-Stadium-Dot-Com. Are you ready for it?!

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

