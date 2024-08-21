Tarpons stay alive, sweep Mighty Mussels in Wednesday doubleheader

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (24-24) took both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (30-18) at GMS Field. Game One was highlighted by Tampa's outstanding pitching. The Tarpons only allowed one run behind five dominant innings from the bullpen. In the nightcap, C Diomedes Hernandez (3-for-4, 1 double, 4RBI) was the star of the show. Hernandez tallied three hits and four RBI, including the go-ahead double in the seventh inning to overcome Tampa's five-run deficit.

GAME ONE

2B Hans Montero gave Tampa the early lead with his second home run in as many days.

Following H. Montero's eighth homer of the season, 1B Parks Harber and LF Dillon Lewis both singled to put runners on first and second. After a double steal, C Josue Gonzalez singled up the middle to grow Tampa's lead to two. 3B Duncan Pastore remained hot, driving in the Tarpons' third run of the frame with an RBI knock to right field.

Billy Amick cut into Tampa's deficit in the fourth, blasting a solo shot over the right-center field wall.

In the sixth, Lewis demolished his first professional home run over the left field wall. Lewis' solo homer left the bat at 98 MPH and traveled 400 feet.

Tampa's bullpen was lights out in relief of starter LHP Henry Lalane (2.0IP, 1H, 1BB, 2K), who tossed two scoreless innings. RHP Luis Arejula (W, 1-0), RHP Alejandro Gomez, and RHP Chris Kean (S, 1) allowed only one run en route to closing out a Game One victory for the Tarpons. Kean extended his scoreless innings streak to 6.1 innings since joining the Tarpons.

GAME TWO

Fort Myers struck first in the nightcap. Kyle DeBarge singled to open the game and then swiped second base. After moving to third on a groundout, DeBarge scored on a fielder's choice where SS Hans Montero came home with the throw, trying to get DeBarge, but C Diomedes Hernandez couldn't apply the tag in time. With the Mighty Mussels still threatening with two runners aboard, 2B Owen Cobb ranged into shallow center field to make an over-the-shoulder catch to evade further damage.

Jay Thomason extended the Mighty Mussels lead with a 403-foot solo shot to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Following the homer, Maddux Houghton walked and stole second base. With two away, Brandon Winokur extended Fort Myers' lead to three with an RBI single to center field.

In the third, Khadim Diaw singled before Jamie Ferrer doubled to put runners on second and third. RHP Danny Flatt bounced a wild pitch past Hernandez, which brought home Diaw and moved Ferrer to third. With the infield drawn in, Thomason lined a single off Cobb's glove, extending Fort Myers' lead to five.

Tampa rallied with two away in the fourth to cut into Fort Myers' lead. It started with an infield single from RF Joe Delossantos. Following the single, 3B Duncan Pastore bounced a ball through Angel Del Rosario's legs at second base to put runners on the corners. Hernandez took advantage of the error, singling in Delossantos with a base hit to left field.

The Mighty Mussels' sloppy defense continued in the fourth when Cobb chopped a grounder to third base, but Thomason had a wild throw to first, allowing Pastore to score.

The Tarpons stormed back with three two-out runs to tie the game in the fifth. H. Montero singled, and then 1B Parks Harber electrified the crowd with a triple into the right-center field gap.

Delossantos pulled Tampa back within one with a single that scored Harber.

A wild pitch moved Delossantos to second base, and then Pastor was hit by a pitch. Hernandez came through, tying the game for Tampa with a 100.7 MPH single to center field.

Tampa clawed all the way back from their five-run deficit to take the lead in the seventh. Entering the frame tied at five, Delossantos started the rally again, but this time he got hit by a sinker. The two-out rally continued when Delossantos swiped second and third base. Pastore drew a free pass, stole second base, and then Hernandez played hero. He drove in his third and fourth runs of the game with an RBI single to right field, giving Tampa their first lead of the game, 7-5.

RHP Kris Bow (S, 2) held on in the seventh for the save to secure the doubleheader sweep for the Tarpons.

The Tarpons will host the Mighty Mussels tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. and RHP Carlos Lagrange projected to make the start. If you're hungry, make your way down to GMS Field for Taco 'Bout Thursday, where you can enjoy AYCE tacos.

