Cardinals Pull Away from Mets, Win 9-4

August 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals pulled away for a 9-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

New York Mets top prospect Jett Williams (wrist) began a rehab assignment and went 1 for 3 with a single and stolen base. Williams played seven innings at shortstop and made couple of excellent plays. It was his first game since April 21st with Double-A Binghamton.

The game was tied 3-3 until Jose Suarez belted a solo home run off Mets starter Edgar Moreta with one out in the sixth inning.

The Cardinals scored twice against reliever Wilson Lopez in the seventh inning and three more times against Lopez in the eighth to break the game open.

Boston Baro hit the first pitch of the first inning for a home run off Palm Beach starter Hunter Kublick. Baro hit a sac fly in the second inning to tie the game 3-3. Baro was 2 for 4 on the afternoon.

A.J. Ewing slugged a leadoff home run in the eighth inning. Ewing went 2 for 4 with the homer, a double, walk and two RBI.

Moreta pitched a career-high 6.0 innings. His previous career best was 5.2 innings in his last start at Daytona. Moreta overcame a three-run first inning and did not surrender another run until the Suarez home run in the sixth. Overall he was charged with four runs on six hits. Moreta walked two and struck out seven.

Kublick got the win. He held the Mets to three runs over 5.0 innings.

Nolan Sparks pitched 2.0 perfect innings behind Kublick. Nelfy Ynfante scattered four hits and one run over the last 2.0 innings to finish out the game.

Colin Houck and Yohairo Cuevas had two hits apiece for the Mets.

Both teams recorded 13 hits. The Mets fell to 0-6 in home games in which they have the same amount of hits as their opponent.

The Mets (17-31, 39-75) and Cardinals (34-14, 71-43) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Strike Out Hunger Night. Fans who bring five non-perishable food items for the Treasure Coast Food Bank will receive a free ticket. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.