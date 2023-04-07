Early Hole Dooms Ports in Opening Night Loss to Nuts

Stockton, CA - The Ports battled back but could not overcome a 9-0 deficit in a 10-5 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Opening Night Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark. It was Stockton's third straight Opening Day loss.

The Nuts (1-0) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. With a runner on third base and two outs, Gabriel Moncada clubbed a two-run homer to center field off Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez to give Modesto an early 2-0 lead. Josh Hood added an RBI double off Sanchez in the top of the second to make it 3-0.

With Ports' right-hander Wander Guante on to pitch the third, the Nuts kept it going. Guante issued back-to-back walks to start the frame before Bill Knight stroked a one-out single to right field to score Freuddy Batista from second base to give the Nuts a 4-0 lead. Another walk loaded the bases for Cole Young who drilled a 2-0 fastball to the gap in right center for a bases-clearing triple, increasing the Modesto advantage to 7-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Batista followed a leadoff walk with a two-run shot to left field to make it 9-0 Modesto.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Ports' (0-1) offense came to life. Brayan Buelvas led off with a solo home run to get the Ports on the board before two one-out errors by Modesto third baseman Milkar Perez produced another tally to make it 9-2. With Jose Mujica at second base, Clark Elliott lined a two-out RBI single to right to cut the Nuts' lead to 9-3.

In the sixth, the Ports again capitalized on a Modesto miscue. With runners on the corners and one out, Robert Puason scored from third on an errant throw to second base by Batista trying to catch a would-be base stealer making it 9-4.

The Nuts, however, got a leadoff home run from Bill Knight in the top of the seventh to retake a six-run lead. Stockton tallied a lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a Colby Thomas RBI single, but Modesto reliever Troy Taylor picked up back-to-back strikeouts to end the ballgame.

Nuts reliever Allan Saathoff (1-0) picked up the win allowing just one unearned run in 1.2 innings. Sanchez (0-1) took the loss for the Ports surrendering three runs on four hits in two innings.

The Ports will look to even the series on Friday night in game two of 2023 at Banner Island Ballpark as Paul Blackburn takes the mound for an MLB rehab start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm and tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

