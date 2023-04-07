Rawhide Shut Out In Season Opener

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide dropped the season opener to the reigning California League Champions, the Lake Elsinore Storm. Rawhide were shutout after only producing three hits. The Storm scored 17 runs off of 17 hits and seven walks.

Rawhide pitching staff struggled as seven pitchers were used through the nine innings. Joe Elbis took his first loss of the season after giving up the first two runs.

The Rawhide look to bounce back tomorrow in Lake Elsinore at 7:15 P.M.

