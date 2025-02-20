Eagles Win Streak Ends with Loss to Tigres

February 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Maddox Labre's goal with 9:04 to play in the third period broke a tie game as the Victoriaville Tigres skated to a 2-1 win at Centre 200 on Thursday night. The loss snaps a four game winning streak for the Eagles.

- Bradyen Schmitt scored the opening goal of the game for the Eagles at the 1:46 mark, with assists going to Cole Burbidge & Xavier Daigle.

- Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 38 of 39 shots in the win, while Alexis Cournoyer stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Schmitt's goal came on the Eagles third shot of the night as they started quickly, outshooting Victoriaville 3-0 before the Eagles took the lead. The rest of the period settled into a more back and forth pace, with each team failing to score on a lone power play. The Tigres thought Thomas Paquet had tied the game, but the goal was called back due to the play being offside.

Both teams failed to score on a power play in the second period, but Victoriaville did find a game tying goal when Enzo Lottin came up the left wing to beat Counroyer with a shot in the top corner. The period finished locked at one with the Tigres on the power play.

Victoriaville wasn't able to score on the final 40 seconds of the minor to start the third period, nor could the Eagles score on an ensuing Victoriaville penalty early in the third period. The Eagles threw a lot of rubber at D'Agile- outshooting the Tigres 21-6- but it was the visitors scoring the go ahead marker after the halfway point, a goal held up after another video review.

The Eagles lifted Cournoyer for an extra attacker in the final 90 seconds, but couldn't find a tying goal as Victoriaville snapped the Eagles winning streak.

The Eagles are right back at it tomorrow night as they host the league leading Moncton Wildcats, featuring seven NHL drafted players and projected 2025 first rounder Caleb Desynoyers!

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville) 38 saves on 39 shots, 1 assist

2. Brayden Schmitt (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 hits

3. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 28 saves on 30 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Nathan Plouffe, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Victoriaville: Xavier Sabourin (injury), Brady Flynn (injury), Brandon Lavoie, Lucas Fortin

Final Shots On Goal: 39-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Victoriaville Power Play: 0/3

