CSR Publishes Second List for the 2025 Draft

February 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL Scouting Central (CSR) today released its second rankings of prospects eligible for the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast.

The CSR's second list is comprised of the top 90 prospects so far this season. These players, listed in alphabetical order, are therefore projected as potential picks within the first five rounds of the upcoming draft.

The prospects whose names appear in these rankings are all from the territories served by the QMJHL: Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Here's the list of the top prospects scouted by the QMJHL's CSR, as of February 20, 2025:

# Nom Prénom Taille Pds DDN Pos Tir Équipe 2024-2025 Classe PV

# Last Name First Name Height Wgt DOB Pos Shot Team 2024-2025 Class PV

1 Antonacci Nikola 6.01 175 2009 G G/L Culver Academy 16U QC

16 Armit Liam 6.00* 154* 2009 A/F D/R Stanstead U17 QC

17 Arsenault Zack 5.11 167 2009 A/F D/R Séminaire St-François M18 AAA QC

27 Beaulieu Justin 5.10.5* 152* 2009 D G/L Séminaire St-François M18 AAA QC

20 Benoit Alexis 5.10.5* 173* 2009 A/F G/L Basses-Laurentides M17 AAA QC

37 Bergeron Frédéric 5.11* 158* 2009 A/F D/R Trois-Rivières M18 AAA QC

18 Bernier Mathis 5.10.5* 172* 2009 D G/L Magog M18 AAA QC

40 Berthiaume Sam 6.02.5* 169* 2009 G D/R South Kent 15's NE

6 Bérubé Isaak 6.00* 169* 2009 D G/L Moncton M18 AAA NB

17 Bibeau-Rivard Elliot 5.09.5* 158* 2009 A/F G/L St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

8 Blanchette Nicolas 5.11.5* 178* 2009 D G/L Amos M18 AAA QC

14 Bonin-Lallemand Alexis 5.11* 160* 2009 D G/L St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

96 Branton Maxwell 5.10.5* 161* 2009 A/F G/L Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA NE

9 Brunet Loic 5.11* 168* 2009 A/F G/L Laval-Montréal M18 AAA QC

77 Carrier Yoan 6.00.5* 173* 2009 D G/L Magog M18 AAA QC

21 Charbonneau Thomas 6.02 168 2009 D G/L Shattuck St-Mary's 15's QC

55 Charron Olivier 5.09* 181* 2009 A/F G/L Châteauguay M18 AAA QC

24 Chartier Simon 5.09* 182* 2009 A/F G/L Lévis M18 AAA QC

1 Chidiac Antoine 5.10.5* 183* 2009 G D/R Laval-Montréal M18 AAA QC

15 Collin Loik 5.11* 163* 2009 D G/L Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

15 Corso Benjamin 6.00* 157* 2009 D D/R Amos M18 AAA QC

20 Desjardins Arnaud 5.11* 161* 2009 A/F G/L Lac St-Louis M18 AAA QC

16 Desrochers Malik 5.09* 176* 2009 A/F D/R St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

25 Desroches Alexis 5.10* 160* 2009 A/F D/R Gatineau M18 AAA QC

12 Desruisseaux Alex 5.05.5* 139* 2009 A/F D/R Lévis M18 AAA QC

23 Deveault Vincent 5.10* 164* 2009 A/F D/R Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

25 Dubé William 5.11.5* 162* 2009 D G/L Collège Notre-Dame M18 AAA QC

27 Duclos-Claude Jérémi 5.10* 162* 2009 A/F G/L St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

16 Dumais Louis-Émile 5.09.5* 155* 2009 A/F D/R Séminaire St-François M18 AAA QC

7 Dunlap Jesse 5.09.5* 173* 2009 D D/R Rothesay Netherwood U18 NB

26 Dupré Raphael 5.10* 180* 2009 A/F D/R Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

29 Fortin Mathys 6.03* 165* 2009 G G/L St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

18 Foucher Félix 5.11* 195* 2009 A/F G/L Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

15 Gariepy Loïk 5.10* 154* 2009 A/F G/L St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

27 Garneau Philippe 6.01* 183* 2009 A/F G/L Collège de Lévis M18 D1 QC

25 Généreux Charles 6.00* 160* 2009 D G/L Stanstead U17 QC

6 Ginnish Jax 5.09.5* 149* 2009 D G/L Halifax M18 AAA NE

22 Gosselin Léo-Gabriel 6.01* 170* 2009 A/F D/R Séminaire St-François M18 AAA QC

14 Guay Louis-Félix 5.10* 161* 2009 D G/L St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

7 Guérard Félix 6.03* 179* 2009 D D/R Trois-Rivières M18 AAA QC

11 Guévin Alexis 5.09.5* 148* 2009 A/F G/L Trois-Rivières M18 AAA QC

98 Haché Félix-Sylvain 5.10* 142* 2009 A/F G/L Northern M18 AAA NB

16 Halley Louis-Étienne 6.03.5* 191* 2009 A/F D/R St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

1 Halloran Xavier 5.11* 175* 2009 G G/L Gatineau M18 AAA QC

25 Hayden Tanner 5.09.5* 156* 2009 A/F D/R Pictou M18 AAA NE

82 Haye Cameron 5.10 170 2009 A/F D/R South Kent 15's TNL

13 Héroux Nolann 5.07.5* 144* 2009 A/F G/L St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

27 Horvat-Edouard Zakary 5.05.5* 168* 2009 A/F G/L Laval-Montréal M18 AAA QC

18 Hoyt Austin 5.11* 145* 2009 A/F G/L Pictou M18 AAA NE

90 Jackson Camden 6.02* 174* 2009 D D/R Châteauguay M18 AAA QC

6 Jasmin Jérémy 6.00.5* 160* 2009 D D/R St-Eustache M18 AAA QC

97 Jones Ethan 5.10.5* 159* 2009 A/F D/R East Coast Blizzard M18 AAA TNL

19 Joseph Alexis 6.03.5* 199* 2009 A/F G/L Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

18 Kelly Christopher 6.01.5* 191* 2009 A/F G/L Lac St-Louis M18 AAA QC

11 Labranche Jacob 5.09.5* 149* 2009 D G/L Séminaire St-François M18 AAA QC

14 Lafleur Alexy 6.01* 170* 2009 A/F D/R Collège Notre-Dame M18 AAA QC

4 Landry Clement 6.02* 205* 2009 D G/L Laval-Montréal M18 AAA QC

10 Lefebvre Benjamin 6.00* 162* 2009 A/F G/L Richelieu M17 AAA QC

9 Lemaire Deryk 6.00.5* 185* 2009 A/F G/L Magog M18 AAA QC

19 L'Italien Malik 6.01 175 2009 D G/L Stanstead U18 QC

9 Lyons Brock 6.00* 175* 2009 A/F G/L Saint John M18 AAA NB

20 Lyver Evan 5.10.5* 172* 2009 A/F G/L Halifax M18 AAA NE

10 MacLean Phenwick 6.01* 158* 2009 A/F G/L Dartmouth M18 AAA NE

7 MacLeod Charlie 5.11* 159* 2009 A/F G/L Sydney M18 AAA NE

9 MacPhee Marc 5.08.5* 158* 2009 A/F D/R Moncton M18 AAA NB

1 MacPherson Jase 6.01.5* 173* 2009 G G/L Kensington M18 AAA IPE

6 Messier David 6.00* 157* 2009 D D/R Collège Charles-Lemoyne M18 AAA QC

15 Michaud Bastien 6.02.5* 180* 2009 D D/R Bishop's College U17 QC

16 Morin Dérik 6.01* 163* 2009 A/F D/R Trois-Rivières M18 AAA QC

18 Murphy Drew 5.11.5* 182* 2009 A/F G/L Kensington M18 AAA IPE

24 Nadeau Julien 5.11.5* 174* 2009 D G/L Collège Notre-Dame M18 AAA QC

26 Napon Jayden 5.09* 153* 2009 A/F G/L Laval-Montréal M18 AAA QC

15 Nolette-Robidoux Emrick 5.11.5* 161* 2009 A/F D/R St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

92 Norman Quinn 5.11* 154* 2009 D G/L Vaughan Kings U16 AAA TNL

16 Ouellet Nathan 5.11* 152* 2009 A/F D/R Québec M17 AAA QC

17 Paxton Noah 5.10* 161* 2009 D G/L Magog M18 AAA QC

11 Pominville Jayden 5.07* 131* 2009 A/F D/R Collège Esther-Blondin M18 AAA QC

20 Provencher Antoine 5.11* 177* 2009 A/F D/R Collège Charles-Lemoyne M18 AAA QC

18 Renaud Cole 6.00.5* 168* 2009 A/F G/L St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

33 Robichaud Dax 6.02.5* 176* 2009 G G/L Fredericton M18 AAA NB

95 Ruel Nathan 6.00* 161* 2009 A/F G/L Châteauguay M18 AAA QC

91 Scantlebury James 5.09 165 2009 A/F G/L Bishop Kearney Selects 16U QC

88 Schnarr Dominic 6.03.5* 201* 2009 A/F D/R Bishop's College U18 NB

12 Sercerchi Evan 5.08.5* 141* 2009 A/F G/L Fredericton M18 AAA NB

9 St-Gelais Matys 5.10 187 2009 A/F G/L Pittsburgh Pens Elite 15's QC

2 Thériault Édouard 5.10.5* 150* 2009 D G/L St-Hyacinthe M18 AAA QC

31 Tremblay Benjamin 6.01* 168* 2009 G G/L Richelieu M17 AAA QC

3 Veilleux Jacob 6.05.5* 179* 2009 D G/L Moncton M18 AAA NB

10 Veitch Benjamin 6.00.5* 191* 2009 A/F G/L York Simcoe U16 AAA TNL

23 Verpaelst Ylan 5.07.5* 150* 2009 A/F G/L Magog M18 AAA QC

* Les poids et tailles indiqués ont officiellement été pris cet automne.

* The weights and heights shown were officially taken this fall.

*NB. Heights and weights followed by an asterisk have been measured by the CSR

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.