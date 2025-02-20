Eagles Host Houde, Tigres on Fan Appreciation Night

February 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's Fan Appreciation Night at Centre 200, and the Cape Breton Eagles will host a familiar face- and sport a new look- as the Victoriaville Tigres come to town for their lone visit of the year. It's the final time in the 2024-25 regular season that a Quebec based team will visit Centre 200.

The Eagles come into tonight's game on a four game winning streak. The Eagles came out firing on Monday afternoon in Saint John, outshooting the Sea Dogs 22-7 in the opening period en route to a 4-2 victory. Captain Jacob Newcombe played a big role, scoring the first and then final (empty net) goal, while Angelo Fullerton scored in a strong showing in his home town.

Tonight's opposition is a Victoriaville team that sits at the very bottom of the league, but is coming off of a big comeback victory over Quebec, rallying from down 3-0 for a shootout win. Leading the way this year in Victoriaville is former Eagles star forward Olivier Houde, who tonight will play his only game at Centre 200 as an opposing player. Prior to an early season deal this year, Houde recorded 105 points while playing in every single game for the Eagles over two seasons. Other forwards to watch are 19 year old forwards Elliot Simard & Alexis Bourque. As a rebuilding team, the Tigres have a pair of players ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming draft- 18 year old goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle & 17 year old defenseman Maddox Labre.

For tonight's game, the Eagles will be wearing special gold jerseys designed by 13-year-old Julian Campbell as part of the CHL Jersey Contest. The jerseys will be auctioned off with 100% of proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity to help feed one million kids each year.

It's also Fan Appreciation Night at the Nest. There will be merchandise giveaways, and food items fries, hot dogs, and popcorn will be 50% off.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/WUKby

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31228/

VICTORAIVILLE CAPE BRETON

8th Western Conference, 13-35-1-3 (Away: 5-16-1-3) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 27-17-4-3 (Home: 14-9-1-1)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-0-1

140GF/259GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 170GF/155GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Sunday, Quebec 3 @ Victoriaville 4 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Monday, Cape Breton 4 @ Saint John 2

Olivier Houde (45 points in 52 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (60 points in 51 games)

15th, 16.7%, Away: 16th, 16.3% POWER PLAY 7th, 23.15 Home: 9th, 24.7%

18th, 67.8% Away: 17th, 69.2% PENALTY KILL 4th, 81.1%, Home: 10th, 80.7%

Brady Flynn, Xavier Sabourin iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

