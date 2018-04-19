Eagles Push Wichita to Brink of Elimination with 4-2 Win

April 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky scored the game-winning goal with 5:36 remaining in the contest, as Colorado netted four straight goals to defeat the Wichita Thunder, 4-2 on Wednesday. The win now gives the Eagles a 3-0 series lead on the Thunder, pushing Wichita to the brink of elimination with Game Four looming on Friday. Colorado goaltender Joe Cannata collected his third-consecutive win in net, stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

After a scoreless first period that saw Wichita kill-off all four of Colorado's opportunities on the power play, the Thunder would strike early in the second period. With Wichita on a power play of its own, defenseman Jeremy Beaudry would blister a shot from the blue line into the back of the net to give the Thunder a 1-0 edge just 5:55 into the middle frame.

Wichita would stretch its lead to a pair only 16 seconds later when forward Ralph Cuddemi picked up a rebound in the low-slot and swept the puck past Cannata to give the Thunder a 2-0 advantage.

Colorado would answer back when a 2-on-1 rush culminated with a wrister from the right circle from defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst that would light the lamp and slice the Eagles deficit to 2-1 at the 8:39 mark of the second period.

Later in the second stanza, Colorado forward Ryan Harrison would follow-up a drive to the net by Ryan Olsen, collecting a rebound in the crease and snapping it over Wichita goalie Shane Starrett to tie the game at 2-2 with 3:10 left in the period.

The Eagles would grab their first lead of the contest after killing-off a four-minute double-minor to Drayson Bowman. The play would be started by forward Michael Joly who would spring Garbowsky on a breakaway down the ice, where he would flick a shot from the low-slot past Starrett to give Colorado the 3-2 lead.

Wichita would pull Starrett in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of the contest, but Colorado would take advantage when forward J.C. Beaudin tacked on an empty-netter with 56 seconds left to play.

The Eagles finished the night going 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, but were held 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. Colorado outshot the Thunder 32-19 on the evening.

The Eagles return to action when they continue their best-of-seven playoff series against the Wichita Thunder in Game Four on Friday, April 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all Eagles home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com.

