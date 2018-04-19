G Muse and F Swavely Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday the Flyers have reassigned goaltender John Muse from Reading to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and forward Steven Swavely has been returned on loan to Lehigh Valley.

Muse started four games for Reading in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, notching a 2.02 goals against average and .945 save percentage. In Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals vs. Manchester, Muse made a career-high 54 saves and established Reading's record in a postseason game. The seventh-year professional led the ECHL with a .931 save percentage during the regular season, going 19-5-2-0 with a 2.24 goals against average.

With Lehigh Valley, Muse finished the regular season 11-2-1 with one shutout, a 2.46 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. For his AHL career, the East Falmouth, MA native has registered an 87-59-7 mark (2.64 GAA, .915 sv.%).

Swavely, 26, split this season between the Royals (38 GP) and Phantoms (22 GP). With Reading, he accumulated 13 goals and 29 points. Swavely notched three goals and five points with Lehigh Valley.

The Reading, PA native has skated in nine professional playoff games, including five last postseason with Lehigh Valley. In two ECHL campaigns, Swavely has registered 31 goals and 68 points in 78 games. For his AHL career, the Muhlenberg High School graduate has generated six goals and eight points over 53 games.

