Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

April 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Semifinals - Game 3 - Orlando leads series 2-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (2-0) return home as they look to take 3-0 series lead in the South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (0-2). Orlando defeated South Carolina by a 2-0 score in Game 1 and a 2-1 score in Game 2 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

NOVAK CONNECTING ON POWER PLAY: Forward Max Novak has the Solar Bears' lone power-play goal of the series after converting on Orlando's first chance in Game 2. The third-year pro set a Solar Bears single-season record during the regular season with 23 power-play points (8g-15a).

PK REMAINS ROCK-SOLID: Through the first two games of the playoffs, the Solar Bears have gone a perfect 9-for-9 on the penalty kill. This is all the more impressive when considering that the Stingrays ranked third in the Eastern Conference with a power play that operated at 17.8% during the regular season.

DZIERKALS & VALLEAU EXPECTED TO MAKE POSTSEASON DEBUTS: Rookie forward Martins Dzierkals and defenseman Nolan Valleau are both expected in the lineup tonight for Orlando and will play in their first pro games in the postseason. Valleau did not appear in the playoffs in his previous two campaigns with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, while Dzierkals missed the previous two games of the series while placed on reserve. The rookie led Orlando with five game-winning goals in the regular season.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes, Piccinich - 2

GOALS: Piccinich - 2

ASSISTS: Multiple - 1

+/-: Jardine, Perry - +3

PIM: Dupuy, Phillips, Zimmerman - 4

SHOTS: Crane, Novak, Piccinich - 5

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes, Piccinich - 1

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 2-game goal streak (2g)

Hunter Fejes - 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

MILESTONES:

Chris Crane - 1 point from tying Denver Manderson from most career Solar Bears playoff points (10)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies face the Utica Comets in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals, with Game 1 set for Saturday, April 21 at home. The Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back from a 2-0 series deficit with a 4-2 win at home on Monday over the Boston Bruins; Game 4 is tonight at 7 p.m.

NEXT GAME: Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals is set for Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3 - Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.