Americans Big Second Period Leads to Game 3 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, defeated the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night 5-3 to take a 3-0 lead in their Mountain Division Semifinal Series.

Eric Roy, David Makowski and Zach Pochiro all had two-point nights for Allen. Roy's second period goal was the game-winner for the Americans, who took a commanding 3-0 series.

"A pivotal couple of minutes for us, led by Eric Roy's goal at the end of the first period and the PP goal to start the second, was the big key for us tonight," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. Idaho never recovered."

The Americans scored their first power play goal of the postseason tonight going 1 for 5 on the man-advantage. Idaho was 0 for 4.

"I thought we played a real fast and up-tempo game tonight," said Americans forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel. We put lots of pressure on their defensemen.'

Americans rookie forward Braylon Shmyr, scored his second goal of the playoffs tonight. He's tied with David Makowski for the team-lead with four points each. Jake Paterson won his third straight playoff game.

Game 4 is on Friday night at Allen Event Center with the Americans just one win away from closing out Idaho. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com or call 972-912-1000.

They Said It - Jake Paterson

Question: Another good game from you tonight stopping 33 of 36 shots. From a defensive standpoint, how did you guys look tonight?

Paterson: To be honest, I think we looked pretty solid despite the numbers. I mean yeah 36 is probably not what you want, but I'd say guys did a good job of boxing out and keeping shots to the outside. At the end of the day the only numbers that matter are the goals.

Question: You guys played in front of a loud home crowd tonight. Do you think that played a factor into the good start?

Paterson: For sure. Coming out for the start of the game the place was rocking and it got everyone going. Even in the third the crowd was really loud down the stretch and hopefully they can bring it again on Friday.

Question: You guys locked them down on the penalty kill tonight. Did you guys change anything in the game plan, or were you just sticking to the fundamentals.

Paterson: We've been working on it this week in practice quite a bit. They have some skilled guys and we knew that going in. So, for us to shut them down is huge. Credit to the work we've put in. We'll celebrate tonight then its back to work on Friday!

Fast Signs Three Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - E. Roy

2. ALN - D. Makowski

3. ALN - Z. Pochiro

