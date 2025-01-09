Eagles Fall to Islanders in Overtime

January 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Ross Campbell's goal at the 3:03 mark of overtime gave the Charlottetown Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

- Both teams remain undefeated in regulation in 2025 after a game that saw each team rally at different points in the night, including the Eagles coming back from down 2-0.

- Joey Henneberry scored twice for the Eagles, Jacob Newcombe scored and added an assist, and Nathan Plouffe scored in his first game as an Eagle.

- Donald Hickey stopped 28 of 32 shots in the win Charlottetown. Jakob Milota stopped 31 of 36 shots in his first game since playing for Czechia at the World Juniors.

Charlottetown started fast, with a two on one developing seconds into the game. Matthew Butler's shot hit the post, but Simon Hughes was able to retrieve the rebound and get it back to Butler who produced the opening goal at the 16 minute mark. Before the two minute mark, Charlottetown's lead doubled when a pass from behind the net by Brayden Stumpf was converted by Jude Herron.

The Eagles responded at the 11 minute mark. After covering the blueline on a defenseman pinch, Newcombe jumped into the play between the faceoff circles and put the puck by Hickey to make it a 2-1 game. A torrid opening pace somewhat slowed down and there was no more scoring in the opening frame.

The Eagles produced their own early period goal, as Henneberry lifted a backhand over HIckey just 18 seconds into the second stanza. Before the three minute mark, the Eagles had their first lead when Plouffe came in on a power play breakway and put the Eagles up 3-2.

Charlottetown tied the game by converting on their first power play, on a cross ice pass by Butler to Will Shields. Less than a minute later, the Eagles were short handed again as Henneberry was whistled for tripping.

The penalty kill was going well for the Eagles before Angelo Fullerton was sent off for slashing, creating an eleven second five on three. But Lewis Gendron was able to spring Henneberry out of the box and his short handed goal put the Eagles in front once more. A series of impressive short handed saves by Milota at the end of the period kept the Eagles in front.

Charottetown was unable to score on the rest of the power play in the third period, but they did tie the game before the eight minute mark- Kyle Powers sped off the right wing, cut to the goal and beat Milota to knot the game at four. There was no further scoring in regulation.

It was a tentative start to overtime with no shots in the early going. Charlottetown took advantage of their first one- after an Islanders faceoff win, Campbell swept around the goal and put it over the line to given Charlottetown an overtime victory.

The Eagles are next in action on Saturday night, as the powerful defending champion Drummondville Voltigeurs, featuring Team Canada's Ethan Gauthier, make their only visit of the season to Centre 200!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/6pv6B They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Butler (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots

2. Ross Campbell (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots

3. Brayden Stumpf (Charlottetown) 1 assist, +1, 5 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Romain Litalien (illness), Alexis Toussaint (illness), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Charlottetown: Lane Sim (injury), Pavel Simek (injury), Mathis Valente, Nikita Voyaga

Final Shots On Goal: 36-32 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/3

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.