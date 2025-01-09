Sea Dogs Claim Mitchell Wagner off Waivers

January 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have claimed forward Mitchell Wagner off waivers from the Moncton Wildcats, the team announced on Thursday.

"Mitchell caught our eye a number of times when he recently played against us with the Wildcats. When we saw he was available on waivers, we spent some time watching his games and felt he would be a solid addition to the depth of our team," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "He brings size, grit, and quality experience having won an MHL championship with Miramichi."

Wagner, 19, was an eighth-round pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft and most recently played with the Moncton Wildcats as an affiliate player. In six games, Wagner registered one goal and a plus-two rating. The Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia product spent the first half of the season with the MHL's Miramichi Timberwolves where he had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 22 games.

"I couldn't be happier with the opportunity to join the Sea Dogs and I'm super excited to get started," said Wagner.

Last season, Wagner totaled 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 51 games with the Timberwolves and 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 15 playoff games helping Miramichi capture their first MHL Cup championship in franchise history.

Additionally, forward Parker Forlin has left the team for personal reasons.

"When pursuing hockey dreams young men face many challenges such as living in a new city, integrating with a new team, living in a new home with a new family, attending a new school, and playing with people who speak different languages," said Crickard. "Parker indicated a significant struggle with this adjustment as it was his first time living away from home."

