Eagles Down Reign, 6-4

The Colorado Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday night by a final score of 6-4, winning Game 2 of the teams' best-of-3 Pacific Division First Round series at the Budweiser Events Center to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinal Round.

Lias Andersson scored twice for Ontario in the contest while adding an assist, netting the Reign's first and fourth goals of the night. Aidan Dudas and Nate Thompson also found the back of the net in the third period in a losing effort. Ontario's 2022-23 season comes to an end after a 34-32-5-1 record in the regular season and two postseason losses to Colorado.

Date: April 21, 2023

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Three Stars -

1. Oskar Olausson (COL)

2. Cedric Paré (COL)

3. Alex Galchenyuk (COL)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Cal Petersen

