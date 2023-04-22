Vegas Defeats Duke City, 50-26, Friday Night at the Dollar Loan Center

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Quarterback Joe Mancuso opened the scoring for Vegas on the first play of the game from scrimmage, finding wide receiver Quentin Randolph for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Mancuso threw for five touchdowns and 222 yards passing on the night, completing 19 of 27 passes. Mancuso also ran for two touchdowns.

Wide receivers Jordan McCray and Caleb Holley each hauled in two touchdown scores. Holley made five catches for 49 yards, and McCray picked up 36 yards on five receptions.

Davonte Sapp-Lynch totaled 17 rushing yards on eight carries, but earned 89 yards on four kick returns.

Linebacker Jaquez Jackson registered an interception for Vegas and defensive linemen Byron Cooper picked up a sack in his Vegas debut. Malik Honeycutt and Gabe McCoy each totaled four tackles.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Knight Hawks will finish the homestand next week against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on April 28th at The Dollar Loan Center. The Wranglers are 2-1 this season and beat the Knight Hawks in their previous meeting.

