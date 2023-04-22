Minnesota Wild Announces Changes to Iowa Wild Coaching Staff
April 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced that that team will not renew the contracts of Iowa Wild Head Coach Tim Army and Assistant Coaches Nate DiCasmirro and Nolan Yonkman.
"The Minnesota Wild would like to thank Tim, and his wife, Sue, for everything they did for the organization and in the Des Moines community during his five years as head coach," said Guerin. "We wish Tim, Nate and Nolan all the best moving forward."
Iowa went 34-27-11 this season and lost its best-of-three First Round series to the Rockford IceHogs, 2-0.
