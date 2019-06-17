E-Twins Announce 2019 Opening Day Roster

Elizabethton, Tenn. - Ahead of Tuesday's Opening Night game against the Bluefield Blue Jays, the Elizabethton Twins have announced their 30-player roster for the start of the 2019 season.

The roster features 16 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

Six players who have previously played in Elizabethton are back in 2019, these include pitcher Ryley Widell (2017) J.T. Perez (2018), Erik Cha (2018) and Prelander Berroa (2018, as well as outfielders Albee Weiss (2018) and Tyler Webb (2018).

Manager Ray Smith's squad to open the season features 13 players who were drafted by Minnesota in 2019. These players include pitchers Owen Grifith (Round 20), Ben Gross (Round 10), Brent Headrick (Round 9), Cody Laweryson (Round 14), Ryan Shreve (Round 16), Dylan Thomas (Round 13), Louie Varland (Round 15), catcher Alex Isola (Round 29), infielders Seth Gray (Round 4), Trevor Jenson (Round 24), Charlie Mack (Round 6) and Anthony Prato (Round 7); and outfielder Max Smith (Round 31).

The roster also features 10 players who are moving up to Elizabethton after spending last season in the Gulf Coast League with the GCL Twins. This includes pitchers Tyler Benninghoff, Denny Bentley, Steven Cruz, Osiris German and Andriu Marinas. Catchers Yeremi De La Cruz, Kidany Salva and Janigson Villalobos, infielder Charlie Mack and outfielders Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Tyler Webb are also moving up to the Appalachian League this year.

The Elizabethton Twins will commence the 2019 season on June 18thagainst the Bluefield Blue Jays. Visit Elizabethtontwins.com for more information.

